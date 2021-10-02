Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.

 

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Quote

 

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

 

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

 

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Community Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

Ares Management Corporation (ARES - Free Report) : This company that operates as an alternative asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Ares Management Corporation Price and Consensus

Ares Management Corporation Price and Consensus

Ares Management Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ares Management Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.72%.

 

Ares Management Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ares Management Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ares Management Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ares Management Corporation Quote

 

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Standard Motor Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.60%.

 

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) - free report >>

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. (KW) - free report >>

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance