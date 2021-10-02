We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
Ares Management Corporation (ARES - Free Report) : This company that operates as an alternative asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.72%.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.60%.
