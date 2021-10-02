Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 3.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO - Free Report) : This developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Qorvo has a PEG ratio of 1.09, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


