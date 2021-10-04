Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This distributor and retailer of motor fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.61, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rent-A-Center has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.01, compared with 24.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Rent-A-Center, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

