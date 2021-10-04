We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) : This company that provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Oceaneering International’s shares gained 46.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources’ shares gained 24.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) : This company that explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.
Continental Resources’ shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corp’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
