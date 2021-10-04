Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) : This company that provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Oceaneering International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oceaneering International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oceaneering International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote

 

Oceaneering International’s shares gained 46.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Oceaneering International, Inc. Price

Oceaneering International, Inc. Price

Oceaneering International, Inc. price | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote

 

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Range Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Range Resources Corporation Quote

 

Range Resources’ shares gained 24.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation price | Range Resources Corporation Quote

 

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) : This company that explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

 

Continental Resources’ shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Continental Resources, Inc. Price

Continental Resources, Inc. Price

Continental Resources, Inc. price | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

ArcBest Corp’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price

ArcBest Corporation Price

ArcBest Corporation price | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Range Resources Corporation (RRC) - free report >>

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) - free report >>

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) - free report >>

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation