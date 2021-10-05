We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) : This finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) : This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Jefferies Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
