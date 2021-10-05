Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) : This finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

 

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Medallion Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

 

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) : This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

 

Jefferies Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation