Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.75%, compared with the industry average 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.18%.
BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This company that provides workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) : This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.26%.
