Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

Penske Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Cushman & Wakefield plc Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield plc price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield plc Quote

 

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.31, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Cushman & Wakefield plc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield plc peg-ratio-ttm | Cushman & Wakefield plc Quote

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retailer of a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macys, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macys, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - free report >>