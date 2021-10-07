We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This business development company specializing in direct and fund investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.17%, compared with the industry average 7.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.20%.
Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report) : This company that provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.76%.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK - Free Report) : This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.24%.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) : This sporting goods retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.
