Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.44, compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.20, compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Sonos, Inc. (SONO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Sonos has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


