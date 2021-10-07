In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:
Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) : This company that develops, formulates, and sells various specialty chemicals a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote
Element Solutions’ shares gained 5.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Element Solutions Inc. Price
Element Solutions Inc. price | Element Solutions Inc. Quote
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) : This hotel franchisor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Choice Hotels International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Choice Hotels International, Inc. Quote
Choice Hotels’ shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. Price
Choice Hotels International, Inc. price | Choice Hotels International, Inc. Quote
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This company that engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
Murphy USA’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Murphy USA Inc. Price
Murphy USA Inc. price | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 19.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
