Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) : This company that develops, formulates, and sells various specialty chemicals a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Element Solutions’ shares gained 5.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) : This hotel franchisor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

 

Choice Hotels’ shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This company that engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Murphy USA’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 19.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


