New Strong Buy Stocks for October 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as mid-corporates, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Interface, Inc. (TILE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Ring Energy, Inc. (REI - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and manufacturer of implantable lenses for the eye, as well as companion delivery systems to deliver these lenses into the eye, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


