Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This company that provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.51, compared with 43.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 61% over the last 60 days.

 

Caleres has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 69.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.36, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

