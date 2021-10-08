In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This company that provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.
HP Inc. Price and Consensus
HP Inc. price-consensus-chart | HP Inc. Quote
HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.51, compared with 43.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
HP Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
HP Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | HP Inc. Quote
Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 61% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Caleres has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Caleres, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Caleres, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 69.4% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.36, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.