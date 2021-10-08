In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)
Olin Corporation (OLN)
NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE - Free Report) : This company that provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
NV5 Global has a PEG ratio of 1.38 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.13, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
