Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE - Free Report) : This company that provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

 

NV5 Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

NV5 Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

NV5 Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NV5 Global, Inc. Quote

 

NV5 Global has a PEG ratio of 1.38 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

NV5 Global, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

NV5 Global, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

NV5 Global, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | NV5 Global, Inc. Quote

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.13, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

Penske Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

 

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) - free report >>

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services