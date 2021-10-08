In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.72%, compared with the industry average 2.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.00%.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This company that retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.
Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.75%.
