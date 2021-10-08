Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.72%, compared with the industry average 2.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

 

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Murphy Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Murphy Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Murphy Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.00%.

 

Murphy Oil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Murphy Oil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Murphy Oil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote

 

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This company that retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

 

The Buckle, Inc. Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

The Buckle, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Buckle, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.

 

The Buckle, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Buckle, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Buckle, Inc. Quote

 

Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Guess', Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess', Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess', Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.75%.

 

Guess', Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guess, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guess', Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guess', Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) - free report >>

Guess, Inc. (GES) - free report >>

Buckle, Inc. The (BKE) - free report >>

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail