Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.
Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.02, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.21, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Guess' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.59, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.22, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
