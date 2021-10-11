Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.02, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 30.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

 

Alcoa Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.21, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Alcoa PE Ratio (TTM)

Alcoa PE Ratio (TTM)

Alcoa pe-ratio-ttm | Alcoa Quote

 

Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Guess', Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess', Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess', Inc. Quote

 

Guess' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.59, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Guess', Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Guess, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Guess', Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Guess', Inc. Quote

 

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.22, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alcoa (AA) - free report >>

Guess, Inc. (GES) - free report >>

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>

MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary home-builder