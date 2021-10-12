Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of watches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, production, refining, retailing and transportation of petroleum and its byproducts at home and abroad has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

Ferguson plc (FERG - Free Report) : This distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Ferguson plc Price and Consensus

Wolseley PLC Price and Consensus

Wolseley PLC price-consensus-chart | Wolseley PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - free report >>

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) - free report >>

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) - free report >>

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) - free report >>

Wolseley PLC (FERG) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products oil-energy retail