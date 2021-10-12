We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of watches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, production, refining, retailing and transportation of petroleum and its byproducts at home and abroad has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Ferguson plc (FERG - Free Report) : This distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.