In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - free report >>
KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. (KW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - free report >>
KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. (KW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus
LCNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.29%, compared with the industry average 1.98%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.94%.
LCNB Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
LCNB Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | LCNB Corporation Quote
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This company that provides consulting services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.
Resources Connection, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Resources Connection, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.30%, compared with the industry average of 1.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Yield (TTM)
ConocoPhillips dividend-yield-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.21%.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.