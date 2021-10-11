Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Whiting Petroleum’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

ConocoPhillips’ shares gained 30.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This company that provides consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Resources Connection’s shares gained 15.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares gained 21.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

