Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Whiting Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote
Whiting Petroleum’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price
Whiting Petroleum Corporation price | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
ConocoPhillips’ shares gained 30.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ConocoPhillips Price
ConocoPhillips price | ConocoPhillips Quote
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This company that provides consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
Resources Connection’s shares gained 15.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price
Resources Connection, Inc. price | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price and Consensus
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price-consensus-chart | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote
Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares gained 21.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote
