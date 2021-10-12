Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH - Free Report) : This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.62, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

 

First United Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.40, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.81, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


