In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - free report >>
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) - free report >>
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - free report >>
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) - free report >>
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH - Free Report) : This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Athene Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus
Athene Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.62, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Athene Holding Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Athene Holding Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
First United Corporation Price and Consensus
First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote
First United Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote
Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.40, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.81, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.