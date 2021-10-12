Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

 

First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

 

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.79%.

 

First United Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First United Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First United Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First United Corporation Quote

 

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.92%.

 

Movado Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Movado Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Movado Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Movado Group Inc. Quote

 

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.70%.

 

Ovintiv Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ovintiv Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ovintiv Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Movado Group Inc. (MOV) - free report >>

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) - free report >>

First United Corporation (FUNC) - free report >>

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance