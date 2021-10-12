We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote
First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
First United Corporation Price and Consensus
First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.79%.
First United Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First United Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First United Corporation Quote
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.92%.
Movado Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Movado Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Movado Group Inc. Quote
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus
Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.70%.
Ovintiv Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ovintiv Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
