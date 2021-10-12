Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) : This pop culture consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.

 

Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 11.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


