Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) : This pop culture consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.
Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 11.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
