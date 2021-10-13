In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products, services and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.5%.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Best Buy Co., Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
Eni SpA Price and Consensus
Eni SpA price-consensus-chart | Eni SpA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.15%, compared with the industry average of 3.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.1%.
Eni SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Eni SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Eni SpA Quote
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retailer that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brand names has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.2% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 1.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.31%.
Macy's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.