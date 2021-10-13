Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products, services and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.5%.

Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.15%, compared with the industry average of 3.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.1%.

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retailer that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brand names has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 1.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.31%.

