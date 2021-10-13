In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.13, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
StellantisN.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.