Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.13, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

StellantisN.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

