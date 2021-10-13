In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploration, production, refining, retailing and transportation of petroleum and its byproducts at home and abroad has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Petrobras has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.59, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of an online individual finance platform in China has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.
Jiayin Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.94, compared with 87.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.
Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.63, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
