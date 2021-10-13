Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploration, production, refining, retailing and transportation of petroleum and its byproducts at home and abroad has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Petrobras has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.59, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of an online individual finance platform in China has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.

Jiayin Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.94, compared with 87.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.

Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.63, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


