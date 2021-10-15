Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC - Free Report) : This environmental consulting and management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Price and Consensus

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Price and Consensus

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. price-consensus-chart | Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Quote

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocket Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocket Companies, Inc. Quote

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) : This provider of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Applied Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) - free report >>

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - free report >>

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (QRHC) - free report >>

Published in

business-services construction semiconductor transportation