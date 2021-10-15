We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC - Free Report) : This environmental consulting and management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Price and Consensus
Quest Resource Holding Corporation. price-consensus-chart | Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Quote
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rocket Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocket Companies, Inc. Quote
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) : This provider of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Applied Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.