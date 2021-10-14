Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lithia Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retailer that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brand names carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.2% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.16, compared with 0.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

