Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.5% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 33.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote

RealogyHoldings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.3% over the last 60 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.95, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Realogy Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) : This retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40, compared with 35.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - free report >>

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) - free report >>

Published in

retail transportation