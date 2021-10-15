In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 15th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) : This pop culture consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 90 days.
Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus
Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote
Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.41, compared with 12.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Funko, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Funko, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Funko, Inc. Quote
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes various equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Deere & Company Price and Consensus
Deere & Company price-consensus-chart | Deere & Company Quote
Deere has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Deere & Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Deere & Company peg-ratio-ttm | Deere & Company Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
