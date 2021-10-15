Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) : This pop culture consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 90 days.

 

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote

 

Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.41, compared with 12.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Funko, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Funko, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Funko, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Funko, Inc. Quote

 

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes various equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

 

Deere & Company Price and Consensus

Deere & Company Price and Consensus

Deere & Company price-consensus-chart | Deere & Company Quote

 

Deere has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Deere & Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deere & Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deere & Company peg-ratio-ttm | Deere & Company Quote

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary finance