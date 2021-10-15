Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Ryder System’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.

 

Penn Virginia Corp’s shares gained 48.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Murphy Oil’s shares gained 33% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ConocoPhillips’ shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

