In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>
Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>
Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Ryder System’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ryder System, Inc. Price
Ryder System, Inc. price | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.
Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus
Penn Virginia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Penn Virginia Corp’s shares gained 48.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Penn Virginia Corporation Price
Penn Virginia Corporation price | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Murphy Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
Murphy Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote
Murphy Oil’s shares gained 33% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Murphy Oil Corporation Price
Murphy Oil Corporation price | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
ConocoPhillips’ shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ConocoPhillips Price
ConocoPhillips price | ConocoPhillips Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.