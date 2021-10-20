We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) : This producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of high-performance engineered polymers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD - Free Report) : This non-diversified unitary savings and loan holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG - Free Report) : This vertically integrated real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.