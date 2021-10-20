Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) : This producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of high-performance engineered polymers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD - Free Report) : This non-diversified unitary savings and loan holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG - Free Report) : This vertically integrated real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


