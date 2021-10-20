In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 19th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 3.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solution carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This company that provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
HP has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
