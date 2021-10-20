Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 3.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solution carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This company that provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

HP has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

