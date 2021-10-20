Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processor of various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.

Ternium S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ternium S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ternium S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.56%, compared with the industry average of 2.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.27%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>

Ternium S.A. (TX) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy transportation