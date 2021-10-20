In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processor of various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.56%, compared with the industry average of 2.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.27%.
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.
