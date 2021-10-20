Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA - Free Report) : This retailer of beauty products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Ulta Beauty’s shares gained 3.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH - Free Report) : This hotel franchisor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.3% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa’s shares gained 15.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

