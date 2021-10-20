In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA - Free Report) : This retailer of beauty products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Ulta Beauty’s shares gained 3.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH - Free Report) : This hotel franchisor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.3% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa’s shares gained 15.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
