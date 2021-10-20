Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

WestlakeChemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Westlake has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SignetJewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of jewelry, watches, and related accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

