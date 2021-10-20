In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 20th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:
WestlakeChemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
SignetJewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of jewelry, watches, and related accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote
