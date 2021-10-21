In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:
BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) : This company that primarily engages in exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus
BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 2.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.43%.
BP p.l.c. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BP p.l.c. dividend-yield-ttm | BP p.l.c. Quote
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.46%.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
HP Inc. Price and Consensus
HP Inc. price-consensus-chart | HP Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.69%, compared with the industry average of 1.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.05%.
HP Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
HP Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | HP Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.