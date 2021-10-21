Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Sonos, Inc. (SONO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Sonos has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


