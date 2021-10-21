In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:
Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) : This producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.
Arch Resources’ shares gained 18% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Comstock’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Embraer S.A. (ERJ - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and manufacturer of aircrafts and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.
Embraer’s shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.