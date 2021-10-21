Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) : This producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources' shares gained 18% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500's gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Comstock's shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and manufacturer of aircrafts and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

Embraer's shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


