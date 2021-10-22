In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22:
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This distributor of fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 3.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
SignetJewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of jewelry, watches, and related accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.
Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
DevonEnergy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Devon has a PEG ratio of 0.41, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
APACorporation (APA - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
APA has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
