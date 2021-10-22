Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This distributor of fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 3.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SignetJewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of jewelry, watches, and related accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DevonEnergy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Devon has a PEG ratio of 0.41, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APACorporation (APA - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

 

 

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

consumer-staples oil-energy retail