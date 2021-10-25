In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX)
Matson, Inc. (MATX)
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.7% over the last 60 days.
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.75, compared with 90.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
