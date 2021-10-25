Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Winnebago has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.

 

CNX Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.75, compared with 90.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


