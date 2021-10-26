Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This provider of parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

POSCO (PKX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company committed to developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


