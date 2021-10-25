We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:
Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.89%.
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This independent exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.35%.
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.80%.
