Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

 

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.89%.

 

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This independent exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.35%.

 

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.80%.

 

