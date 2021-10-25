Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Back to top

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.28 compared with 4.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This company that provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

HP has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 1.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

