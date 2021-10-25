We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This independent exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote
Marathon Oil’s shares gained 21.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marathon Oil Corporation Price
Marathon Oil Corporation price | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus
Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
Hancock Whitney’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hancock Whitney Corporation Price
Hancock Whitney Corporation price | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) : This company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
The Charles Schwab Corporation Price and Consensus
The Charles Schwab Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Charles Schwab Corporation Quote
Charles Schwab’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Charles Schwab Corporation Price
The Charles Schwab Corporation price | The Charles Schwab Corporation Quote
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) : This company that provides truckload transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote
Knight-Swift Transportation’s shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. price | KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.