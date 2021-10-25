Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This independent exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Marathon Oil’s shares gained 21.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Hancock Whitney’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) : This company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Charles Schwab’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) : This company that provides truckload transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Knight-Swift Transportation’s shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

