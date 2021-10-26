In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that provides banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.9% over the last 60 days.
First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.02, compared with 23.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
