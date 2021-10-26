Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that provides banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

 

BCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.9% over the last 60 days.

 

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Movado Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.02, compared with 23.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance home-builder