New Strong Buy Stocks for October 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PetroChina Company Limited (PTR - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in a broad range of petroleum-related activities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) : This diversified multibank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of fragrances and fragrance related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) : This provider of lighting and building management solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) : This state-chartered bank with five full-service branches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
