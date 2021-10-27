Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.58%, compared with the industry average of 3.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.50%.

 

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

 

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.12%, compared with the industry average of 5.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.19%.

 

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

 

National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH - Free Report) : This company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.76%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.49%.

 

National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Associated Banc-Corp Price and Consensus

Associated BancCorp Price and Consensus

Associated Banc-Corp price-consensus-chart | Associated Banc-Corp Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, compared with the industry average of 2.47%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

 

Associated Banc-Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated BancCorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated Banc-Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Associated Banc-Corp Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) - free report >>

National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) - free report >>

Associated BancCorp (ASB) - free report >>

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy