We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.58%, compared with the industry average of 3.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.50%.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.12%, compared with the industry average of 5.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.19%.
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH - Free Report) : This company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.76%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.49%.
National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Associated Banc-Corp Price and Consensus
Associated Banc-Corp price-consensus-chart | Associated Banc-Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, compared with the industry average of 2.47%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
Associated Banc-Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Associated Banc-Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Associated Banc-Corp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.