Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

APA Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 3.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.08, compared with 2.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


