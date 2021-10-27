In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
APA Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 3.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.08, compared with 2.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.