Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

 

Black Stone Minerals’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

 

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) : This company that provides lighting and building management solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

 

Acuity Brands’ shares gained 17.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Acuity Brands Inc Price

Acuity Brands Inc Price

Acuity Brands Inc price | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

 

Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

 

Evercore’s shares gained 17.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Evercore Inc Price

Evercore Inc Price

Evercore Inc price | Evercore Inc Quote

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin’s shares gained 17% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation Price

Olin Corporation Price

Olin Corporation price | Olin Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Evercore Inc (EVR) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - free report >>

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy