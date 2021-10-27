In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Black Stone Minerals’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) : This company that provides lighting and building management solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus
Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote
Acuity Brands’ shares gained 17.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Acuity Brands Inc Price
Acuity Brands Inc price | Acuity Brands Inc Quote
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc Price and Consensus
Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote
Evercore’s shares gained 17.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Evercore Inc Price
Evercore Inc price | Evercore Inc Quote
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Olin’s shares gained 17% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Olin Corporation Price
Olin Corporation price | Olin Corporation Quote
