Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This company that banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Bank7’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI - Free Report) : This is an investment banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
Houlihan Lokey’s shares gained 10.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This company that provides business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial’s shares gained nearly 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) : This company that provides online advertising services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Alphabet’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
