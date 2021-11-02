Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR - Free Report) : This provider of home service plans in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of high-performance engineered polymers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This integrated global agribusiness and food company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


