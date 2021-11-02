We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR - Free Report) : This provider of home service plans in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of high-performance engineered polymers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This integrated global agribusiness and food company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.